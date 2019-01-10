A senior republican is suspected of being the leader of an organised dissident crime gang that has built up a big property portfolio from the proceeds of illegal tobacco and alcohol smuggling.

CAB suspects republican is leader of gang with portfolio of properties

The suspect was sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment in the mid-1980s for his part in terror offences in the North.

He initially supported the Provisional ceasefire but then allegedly defected to a dissident group.

He was charged in the Special Criminal Court in Dublin with being a member of the Real IRA but the charge was later withdrawn.

He and his alleged associates are now prime targets for the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

As part of their investigation, members of CAB, backed up by heavily armed officers from the Garda Emergency Response Unit, searched eight premises in Co Monaghan and Co Cavan yesterday morning.

Three of the six houses raided are said to be owned by the suspect. Also searched were the offices of a solicitor's firm and an auctioneering company.

CAB seized about €10,000 in sterling and euro in cash, along with a quantity of Viagra tablets. A sheaf of documents and electronic devices were seized for analysis, while gardaí said evidence of illicit tobacco and alcohol smuggling was also taken for forensic examination.

Gardaí said the CAB inquiries centred on an organised crime gang operating in the Border region and heavily involved in the importation and distribution of illegal cigarettes and counterfeit goods.

Yesterday's searches were part of an information gathering operation and did not include any arrests.

A lengthy investigation is now expected into the alleged attempts by the gang to launder the proceeds of the cross-Border smuggling in property investments here and in the UK.

Some of the property portfolio here is alleged to be based in counties Monaghan and Leitrim, while other investments are under investigation in the UK.

The suspect has been on the radar of police and customs officers on both sides of the Border for his alleged major role in the highly profitable smuggling rackets in illicit tobacco and alcohol importation for several years.

A court in the North previously made a six-figure confiscation order against him in connection with the seizure of smuggled cigarettes.

He has also been convicted of evading customs duty.

He was said in the past to be closely involved in the illegal cigarettes racket with another leading republican, who was alleged to have been a member of the Provisional IRA's ruling army council.

It was estimated in 2016 that former IRA Provos controlled 10 organised crime gangs dominating the €3m-a-week illegal cigarette trade on both sides of the Border.

