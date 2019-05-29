The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized almost €100,00 in cash, which officers suspect belonged to a man murdered by drug dealers.

CAB seizes €100k in cash, believed to belong to murdered man

Officers raided a house in Blackrock, Co Louth, today and also searched an accountant's premises in Dublin.

Gardai from the Louth division backed up the CAB during the operation.

More than €83,000 has been frozen in bank accounts while over €9,000 in cash had been seized in an earlier stage of the investigation.

A further €4,000 was seized today after the money had been found concealed in the house.

Computer equipment and documents were also taken away for detailed examination by specialist analysts in the CAB.

The target of the the operation was shot dead by members of a west Dublin drug trafficking gang.

Gardai believed he had been singled out as a victim because he was a close friend of a serious criminal involved in a rival gang.

Officers said today's operation was a "significant development" in their ongoing investigation into an organised crime group and assets obtained with the proceeds of crime.

