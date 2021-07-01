CAB seize €25k in cash and restrain €150k in accounts in drugs operation in Sligo

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized €25,000 in cash and restrained €151,000 from bank accounts during an operation in Sligo.

This morning CAB searched four premises, along with a communal green area, targeting the assets and activities of an individual suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo town area.

These searches were conducted in conjunction with Sligo gardaí, the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.

A total of €24,465 cash, 172 Volkswagen Golf R, KTM off-road motor bike, documentation and a small quantity of suspected cocaine were all seized during the operation.

CAB conducted a search operation & seized a number of items in Co Sligo this morning, 01/07/2021, targeting the assets & activities of an individual suspected to be involved in the sale & supply of controlled drugs in the Sligo town area.



More info: https://t.co/QsEI5ruCN7 pic.twitter.com/l2t8XEtbB7 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 1, 2021

A total of €151,000 was also restrained in financial accounts, under Section 17 (2) of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.