CAB seize €13,200 and two vehicles, freeze bank account in raid of dental practices linked to money laundering for Dublin drug gang

Two Dublin city dental practises that gardaí believe are used for money laundering by one of the capital’s most notorious drugs gangs were raided this morning by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB).

One dental practice is located in the capital’s south inner city while the other is located in the north inner city.

Also raided as part of the massive CAB investigation was a well-known sports club on the capital’s southside.

The targeted gang are closely aligned to the Kinahan cartel, Independent.ie can reveal, and the raids are linked to a massive heroin seizure in the summer.

“Fourteen premises were searched as a part of this operation including residential premises, a sports club, business premises, a motor dealership, dental practices and other professional premises,” a garda spokesman said.

A total of €13,200 in cash was seized, €35,921 frozen in a bank account while BMW and Ford vehicles were also seized along with records in relation to a number of significant property transactions, gardaí said.

“Today’s operation targeted an Organised Crime Group (OCG) involved in drug trafficking,” a garda spokesman explained.

“Along with targeting assets linked to the OCG, the operation also targeted the outlets employed by the OCG believed to be involved in laundering the proceeds of crime.

“Today’s operation marks a significant development in the on-going proceeds of crime investigation,” he added.

