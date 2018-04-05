Cab raids: Cash, stolen caravans, Mercedes and drugs seized in early morning searches

One man has been arrested as the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and a number of Garda national units carried out raids in counties across the country.

Searches took place in counties Dublin, Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan targeting the proceeds of organised crime.

Strimmers and lawn mowers seized in the CAB raid. Pic: An Garda Siochana

One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation. During the course of this morning's search, a number of items were seized, as well as €27,800 in cash and £1,570.

Mercedes Benz seized in the CAB raid. Pic: An Garda Siochana

Among the items seized were two stolen caravans, one Mercedes Benz car, a selection of strimmers and lawn mowers and a Rolex watch. Illegal drugs were also seized, including cannabis herb and cocaine with a street value of approximately €1,000.

Rolex watch seized in the CAB raid. Pic: An Garda Siochana

A garda spokesperson said that they are examining a number of documents and mobile phones. A freezing order has been made on a substantial sum of money in a financial institution.

Cash seized in the CAB raid. Pic: An Garda Siochana

Online Editors