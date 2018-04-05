Cab raids: Cash, stolen caravans, Mercedes and drugs seized in early morning searches
One man has been arrested as the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and a number of Garda national units carried out raids in counties across the country.
Searches took place in counties Dublin, Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan targeting the proceeds of organised crime.
One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.
During the course of this morning's search, a number of items were seized, as well as €27,800 in cash and £1,570.
Among the items seized were two stolen caravans, one Mercedes Benz car, a selection of strimmers and lawn mowers and a Rolex watch.
Illegal drugs were also seized, including cannabis herb and cocaine with a street value of approximately €1,000.
A garda spokesperson said that they are examining a number of documents and mobile phones.
A freezing order has been made on a substantial sum of money in a financial institution.
