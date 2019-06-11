CAB raid at home of Hutch associate James 'Mago' Gately

The Criminal Assets Bureau has raided the home of key gangland figure, James 'Mago' Gately, who survived an attack in which he was shot five times.

Gately, who is alleged to be closely aligned with the Hutch gang in its deadly feud with the Kinahan crime cartel, has been regularly changing addresses since the shooting.

Cab raids in North Dublin 11/6/2019. Photo: Criminal Assets Bureau

But today members of the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB), backed up by the Emergency Response Unit, raided his home on the northside of Dublin.

Officers seized a Golf GTI car, a Rolex watch, computer equipment, mobile phones and documentation.

This morning's search operation is part of a CAB investigation into the purchase of the house under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Gately has been accused by the Kinahan faction of being involved in the Regency hotel murder of of David Byrne, a brother of Kinahan's right hand man in Dublin, Liam Byrne, in February 2016.

But he has not been charged with any offences arising from the Regency incident, which led to the gang feud erupting in Dublin, claiming 18 lives.

Gately (31) was shot in the neck and upper chest while sitting in a car at the Topaz garage in Clonshaugh, north Dublin, in May 2017.

A number of the shots hit a bullet proof vest he was wearing at the time.

While he was being treated for his injuries at Beaumont hospital members of the Garda armed support unit regularly patrolled the area until he was discharged.

Since the attack, Gately has stayed away from his home where his partner and family still live.

He is said by gardai to have used several addresses outside the jurisdiction and is known to have spent some in Northern Ireland.

But despite the ongoing threats to his life from his rivals, Gately is believed to have held for several meetings with other members of the Hutch faction on both sides of the Border, including counties Louth and Armagh,

Gardai have been involved with the PSNI in gathering intelligence on Gately's movements and his links with other gangland suspects.

Following today's raid and search, forensic analysts attached to the CAB will now examine the documentation and computer data seized as part of the bureau's inquiries into Gately's assets.

In a statement, gardai said:

"This search operation is part of an on-going investigation targeting the proceeds of crime. Today’s operation is significant in the context of the overall investigation. The investigation is primarily related to the purchase of property and expenditure on refurbishment and extensions. A second search is being conducted at a professional office in Dublin."

Online Editors