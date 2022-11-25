CAB officially seizes luxury home ‘effectively owned’ by mob boss Daniel Kinahan

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has officially seized a luxury home that has been described as "effectively owned" by Daniel Kinahan.

Electricians and locksmiths were seen arriving at the five-bedroom mansion at Coldwater Lakes in Saggart, west Dublin, yesterday morning to secure the property.

The house, located near Tallaght, is the first property that has been seized from the mob boss after it was found to be the proceeds of crime, namely drug-trafficking.

Earlier this month the High Court ordered that a CAB receiver take control of the "substantial five-bed" house that was valued at between €750,000 and €800,000 in 2013.

Mr Justice Michael MacGrath said he was satisfied to grant an application made by Shelley Horan BL on behalf of CAB that their legal officer be appointed receiver to sell the property "on the open market" and control €3,850 found there.

The property was valued between €750-800K in 2013

The property was valued between €750-800K in 2013

Ms Horan said her application was made under Section 7 of the Criminal Assets Bureau Act for the bureau's legal officer, Mr Kevin McMeel, to be appointed receiver.

She said CAB planned to sell the house and lodge the proceeds to a nominated bank account. The barrister said the next step would be the forfeiture of any proceeds from the sale to the exchequer which could be done in seven years' time.

Ms Horan said that when gardaí called to the house on May 23, 2019, a "close associate of Daniel Kinahan", Anthony Fitzpatrick, a former MTK boxing manager, was living there with his family.

In a follow-up query to Mr Fitzpatrick on October 25, 2022, he told gardaí he had moved out of the house five months previously, that he no longer had the key to the house but did have a fob for various gates to get access to the premises.

Ms Horan said that on the same date, October 25, 2022, CAB drove to the property and found it uninhabited. None of the respondents in the matter have claimed ownership or interest in the property. She said gardaí believed that there was no valid insurance on the property in place, should there be any damage to the property. Counsel added they had no means of validating whether there was an insurance policy in place.

Ms Horan applied on behalf of the State to have the property sold on the "open market" and requested a stay be put on the receivership order until November 24, 2022, at 10am, so that logistical preparations could be made.

Ms Horan said the application was in the interests of all parties so that the asset could be protected.

Mr Justice MacGrath granted the application to allow Mr McMeel to take control of the house and cash. Ms Horan said the next step, according to the Act, was for proceeds from the sale to be held in a nominated bank account controlled by the receiver and forfeited to the State in time.

Last month, the court heard that Detective Chief Superintendent Seamus Boland, of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, outlined in an affidavit that Daniel Kinahan (45) is an individual who "sanctioned a number of murders" as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

Daniel Kinahan had been hiding out in Dubai

Daniel Kinahan had been hiding out in Dubai

At that hearing, Mr Justice MacGrath ruled that the property "is likely to be worth a lot more now" and deemed it to be the proceeds of crime. The house, located near Tallaght, is the first property that has been seized from Daniel Kinahan after it was found to be the proceeds of crime, namely drug-trafficking.

Ms Horan had said it was "noteworthy" that no one had come forward to claim ownership for such a "valuable property", which she said was "very telling". "This is an attempted repayment of funds to the Kinahan Organised Crime Group that wasn't properly effected," she added.

CAB's view, Ms Horan said, was that it was "highly improbable" that Daniel Kinahan would contest these proceedings "because that would involve him acknowledging an involvement in a property he has hitherto sought to conceal".

The High Court heard in July that CAB officers had written to the 45-year-old cartel leader at two separate business and residential addresses that are believed to be linked to him in Dubai but he had not responded.

Ms Horan had informed the court that service was already effected on Kinahan and asked the court to deem the service on Kinahan "good" despite the cartel boss "not communicating directly" with the bureau. In an affidavit, Detective Garda Declan Fitzgerald said that is "implausible" that he is unaware of the existence of the hearing.

The High Court previously heard it is alleged that Kinahan and criminal Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh gave the now jailed businessman Jim Mansfield Junior (54) two suitcases containing €4.5 million, which was to be invested in property for the cartel.

That deal collapsed when Mansfield's finances suffered during the economic downturn but it is alleged that Mansfield Jnr later reached a deal with the cartel to repay them by giving them a house at Coldwater Lakes in Saggart. At a previous hearing in April, CAB said that Kinahan has "effectively owned" the property since 2014.

Det Supt Boland said in his affidavit that Kinahan is suspected to be in a leadership role in the Kinahan Organised Crime Group. He also said that Kinahan played an "integral part" in importing controlled drugs and weapons to Ireland, the UK and mainland Europe, as well as money laundering.

He said that Daniel Kinahan became a "household name" after the shooting at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, where David Byrne was shot dead. The detective superintendent also said that Daniel Kinahan is an individual who "sanctioned a number of murders" as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.