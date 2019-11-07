The Criminal Assets Bureau has carried out ten searches today on homes and business premises linked to a Co Monaghan based company at the centre of the Essex smuggling tragedy.

CAB carry out raids on homes and businesses linked to Monaghan company at centre of Essex smuggling tragedy

The CAB operation is not directly linked to the Essex police investigation but is parallel to it.

The target of the inquiries is a group suspected BY CAB of being involved in a series of international smuggling activities.

The main focus is on two brothers who are the main players in a company that is also under investigation in the Essex probe into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people, who had been smuggled into the UK.

The CAB operation has been under way for several months but was intensified over the past two weeks following the Essex tragedy.

It was carried out at the homes of the two main smuggling suspects and five other houses.

The searches covered several districts in county Monaghan.

CAB were backed up in the raids by the Emergency Response Unit, the stolen motor vehicle investigation unit, the Revenue customs dog unit and the garda national immigration unit.

No arrests were made but CAB inquiries are continuing.

Seized during the searches were a 192 registered X5 BMW M Sport, a 2016 X5 BMW, a 2014 VW transporter crew cab 2.8 litre, a Mitsubishi Shogun, financial documents and records, electronic devices as well as €1,400, $900 and £600.

Gardai said a number of restraining orders relating to accounts in financial institutions had been made by a district court judge under money laundering and terrorist financing legislation.

Last Tuesday CAB officers detained a Northern Ireland registered tractor unit and curtain sider trailer at Dublin port.

CAB also detained a Bulgarian registered tractor unit and curtain sider trailer at the same time.

