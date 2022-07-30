| 19°C Dublin

Businessman due in court over armed raid during which Garda Adrian Donohoe shot dead

Pictured: James Flynn Expand
Garda Adrian Donohoe Expand

Close

Pictured: James Flynn

Pictured: James Flynn

Garda Adrian Donohoe

Garda Adrian Donohoe

/

Pictured: James Flynn

Robin Schiller and Ciara O'Loughlin

A 31 year old man will appear before court in Dublin this morning charged in relation to a credit union robbery during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead.

James Flynn was arrested yesterday evening at Dublin Airport following his extradition from the United Kingdom.

He was detained overnight at a Dublin Garda Station.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin this morning charged in connection with the Robbery at the Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth on the 25 January 2013.

Garda Adrian Donohoe Expand

Close

Garda Adrian Donohoe

Garda Adrian Donohoe

Garda Adrian Donohoe

During the raid, detective garda Adrian Donohoe, who was on an armed cash escort, was shot and fatally wounded.

In 2020 Aaron Brady (32) was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum 40-year term.

The investigation continued after his conviction and last July, James Flynn was arrested in Watford on foot of an extradition warrant.

He has been in custody ever since while attempting to fight his removal from the UK.

In April, Westminster Magistrates’ Court ordered his extradition back to Ireland but this was appealed to the High Court.

Earlier this month his appeal was dismissed and James Flynn is due to be brought back to Ireland to be formally charged with the credit union robbery.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy