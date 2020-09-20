| 6.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Burglary gangs strike back after lockdown

Offences on rise again after pandemic lows

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Paul Williams Email

The unprecedented drop in crime brought about by the coronavirus lockdown is coming to an end - with offences on the rise again across the country.

Burglary, which had fallen to historic lows between March and June, has been steadily increasing to pre-Covid levels since the phased relaxation of restrictions came into effect in July.

Figures for the five Garda divisions comprising the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) show that the weekly tally of break-ins across the capital is returning to pre-­pandemic levels.

Related Content