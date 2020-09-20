Burglary gangs strike back after lockdown

The unprecedented drop in crime brought about by the coronavirus lockdown is coming to an end - with offences on the rise again across the country.

Burglary, which had fallen to historic lows between March and June, has been steadily increasing to pre-Covid levels since the phased relaxation of restrictions came into effect in July.

Figures for the five Garda divisions comprising the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) show that the weekly tally of break-ins across the capital is returning to pre-­pandemic levels.

It is in stark contrast to the security from criminals that householders were able to enjoy during the national lockdown.

The lowest number of incidents ever recorded in the capital took place during the week that ended April 19.

During that week there were just 34 burglaries; in comparison, during the first week of February there were 162, which gardaí say represents the pre-Covid weekly average for the capital.

The lockdown also resulted in a record being set on April 17, when not a single burglary was reported anywhere in the greater Dublin region over a 24-hour period.

Gardaí say they have no record of anything similar ever happening in the past.

However, the latest figures illustrate that crime has been returning to more normal averages over the past six weeks, following a 'honeymoon period' after the initial lockdown ended.

By the week ending August 16, the number of break-ins had jumped to 137 and last week there were 91 reported.

However, the impact of the lockdown is likely to drive down overall crime figures for the year.

Figures seen by the Irish Independent show how the coronavirus effect has dramatically driven down the cumulative crime curve when compared year-on-year.

Up to a week ago, there had been 3,352 burglaries reported in Dublin in 2020, while at the same time last year the figure stood at 4,848, representing a drop of 31pc this year.

Sexual offences are also down significantly, which has been attributed in part to the closure of late-night bars and clubs.

There were 780 incidents up to September 19 last year, compared to 631 so far this year, which is a fall of 19pc.

However, analysis of the crime figures shows that there was an increase in sexual assaults in August when compared against the previous five months, with the highest number of 28 recorded in one week.

Last week there were 15 such incidents reported to gardaí.

But such was the extent of the drop in crime levels overall that the figures for the year still show double-digit falls in practically all headline offences.

At the same time, drug seizures by gardaí have soared by 24pc and the detection rate by almost 50pc.

Theft from the person has seen the single biggest decrease, falling by 55pc, while robbery of an establishment is down 34pc.

The unauthorised taking of a vehicle is down 28pc, minor assaults have dropped 20pc, criminal damage and robbery from the person are both down 14pc, and crimes against the person by 9pc.

There has, however, been an increase of 4pc in public order offences - representing the biggest increase in any category.

Meanwhile, gardaí "took full advantage" of the lockdown to keep a close eye on the activity of organised criminals.

It gave them the opportunity to further investigate and target crime gangs whose movements were easier to track during the lockdown.

A security source said: "With the courts closed and everyone in lockdown, units across the country had an opportunity to get through a backlog of investigations and files that would otherwise have fallen down the priority list.

"CAB certainly took full advantage of the restrictions because it was easier to locate targets because they couldn't really go anywhere.

"There were also a lot of big seizures and arrests made.

"You could say the gardaí had a good Covid."