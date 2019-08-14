Burglary gang sell high-end cars for just €300 to crime bosses in feud

A prolific burglary gang are selling top-of-the-range stolen cars for as little as €300 to gang bosses involved in "highly active" feuds.

The group of thieves have been targeting upmarket areas of north Dublin, with sources revealing that Malahide has been particularly badly hit by the gang.

The Irish Independent can reveal the burglary gang, which includes a number of underage males, has been "doing business" with members of the criminal groups involved in the complicated Coolock feud in Dublin.

"The young criminals are exchanging jewellery and other items like laptops taken in the robberies at locations such as Malahide for relatively small amounts of drugs from the more senior gang members," the source said.

"These are individuals involved in highly active and dangerous feuds in the Coolock area and they are taking complete advantage of the younger gang.

"Apart from the stolen jewellery and electronic devices that are being exchanged for drugs, information has come in that the younger gang are selling top-of-the-range cars for figures as low as €300.

"It really is a win-win situation for the more senior criminals."

Gardaí suspect that much of the stolen goods that comes into the gang's possession is being sold at 'cash-for-gold' outlets and other second-hand jewellery stores.

The gangs doing business with the younger burglary crew include associates of Sean Little (22), who was shot dead near Balbriggan, Co Dublin, on May 21.

The burglary crew are also doing business with this group's bitter rivals, as well as a 30-year-old heroin dealer who was released without charge earlier this month after he was arrested for firearms offences in an operation in which gardaí seized two loaded firearms.

"The younger gang are not involved in the feuds - they are just content to offload what they have stolen to whoever will give them drugs and cash," the source added.

Despite this, the burglary gang are causing huge concern for officers in the northside of the city and a special operation targeting their activities is being led by detectives based in Raheny and Howth.

These officers have carried out a number of search operations in recent weeks and out of 16 high-end vehicles stolen by the younger gang over the past fortnight, gardaí have managed to locate 11 of these.

The burglary gang have been stealing cars which have been parked in the driveways of homes after smashing in front doors and stealing keys from the targeted houses.

In some cases, the gang have stolen more than one car from a targeted property.

