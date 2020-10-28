| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Burglars take €180,000 and €10,000 worth of jewellery from home of businesswoman

:: Gang steal cash and jewellery in biggest break-in this year

A burglar trying to get into a house by the backdoor Expand

Close

A burglar trying to get into a house by the backdoor

A burglar trying to get into a house by the backdoor

A burglar trying to get into a house by the backdoor

Burglars claimed a massive €180,000 haul in cash as well as €10,000 of jewellery from the home of a well-known businesswoman in her seventies.

It is understood to be one of the biggest residential burglaries to happen in the State this year. The gang threw bleach all over the Kildare property in a bid to frustrate forensic investigations before fleeing.

One suspect who is currently on bail in relation to a serious drugs charge has already been arrested, but released without charge, in the major probe which is being carried out by officers based in Leixlip.