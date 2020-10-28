Burglars take €180,000 and €10,000 worth of jewellery from home of businesswoman

Burglars claimed a massive €180,000 haul in cash as well as €10,000 of jewellery from the home of a well-known businesswoman in her seventies.

It is understood to be one of the biggest residential burglaries to happen in the State this year. The gang threw bleach all over the Kildare property in a bid to frustrate forensic investigations before fleeing.

One suspect who is currently on bail in relation to a serious drugs charge has already been arrested, but released without charge, in the major probe which is being carried out by officers based in Leixlip.

The break-in at the home of the woman occurred at around 10am last Wednesday when there was no-one present in the house.

It is understood the burglary gang gained access to the property through a side door and proceeded to ransack every room. Ultimately they got away with a staggering €180,000 in cash and an estimated €10,000 worth of jewellery in the raid.

The homeowner was informed of suspicious activity while she was in work, and gardaí were then notified of the incident.

By the time that officers arrived at the property, the gang had fled the scene with the huge haul.

“The fact that bleach was used shows that this gang are forensically aware and it is suspected that they had planned this crime for some time,” a senior source said.

The highly respected female victim of the crime is said to be “extremely upset” about what happened.

No descriptions of the gang members or how they got to and from the property were available last night.

However, officers have trawled through CCTV footage. They arrested a 35-year-old man in the Lucan area on Saturday afternoon and he was brought to Leixlip Garda Station.

Read More

The suspect – who is currently on bail in relation to a massive cocaine seizure carried out by gardaí earlier this year – was questioned for 24 hours before being released.

Sources say that officers do not believe that he acted alone in the crime and none of the cash or jewellery has been recovered.

A garda spokesman said that a file on the case will now be prepared for the DPP after the suspect was released without charge from his detention under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act over the weekend.

“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Investigations are ongoing,” he added.

The arrested 35-year-old Lucan man is understood to be “desperately in need of cash” after the cocaine seizure – which was also one of the biggest busts at the time.

Gardaí say that residential burglary in 2020 has fallen during COVID-19, with a sharp reduction observed in March and April in response to Government restrictions on work, travel, school and business.

From March to August inclusive, there were 43pc fewer residential burglaries reported compared to the same period in 2019, gardaí said in a statement last week.

Jewellery and cash make up 75pc of the total value items stolen from homes according to gardaí.

“Burglary can happen at any time day or night. However, during winter months most burglaries occur between 4pm and 9pm. A common explanation for this is the shortening of daylight hours, which exposes vacant houses that are not sufficiently lit up,” a garda spokesman said.