Brother of gangster 'Dublin Jimmy' shoves garda and drives forklift at patrol car

The brother of criminal 'Dublin Jimmy' shoved a garda and drove a forklift towards a police car while screaming obscenities during a council inspection at his yard.

Vehicle dealer Fran McGuinness, a brother of Cyril 'Dublin Jimmy' McGuinness, was apoplectic with rage when they accompanied the council worker to the yard in Swords on Wednesday afternoon.

McGuinness has had numerous verbal altercations with gardaí in the past and last year sought an injunction against gardaí from 'watching or besetting' him.

He claims he is being wrongly targeted by gardaí because of his brother Cyril, who died in England in 2019 when he suffered heart failure after police raided his home.

The late Cyril 'Dublin Jimmy' McGuinness

The late Cyril 'Dublin Jimmy' McGuinness

McGuinness claims he had been estranged from his brother for years and had no involvement in crime.

However, in an affidavit, Garda Warren O'Sullivan said he was the subject of a criminal investigation and was not being harassed by gardaí.

Last Wednesday he exploded with rage when gardaí accompanied a council worker trying to inspect his yard.

A video of the incident shows the council worker in the yard while gardaí are standing outside their vehicle at the entrance.

McGuinness then jumps into a forklift and drives towards the gardaí and jumps out yelling: "Get out of this f***ing yard," while waving his fist at one of the officers.

He then points at the Garda car and says: "Get that thing out of there, get that, get the f***, get the f*** out."

The video shows him trying to close his gate over before he elbows one of the gardaí and shoves him while shouting: "Get the f*** out of this yard."

The garda tries to speak to him but McGuinness continues to repeatedly shout: "Get the f*** out."

He then approaches the council worker aggressively while gesticulating and shouting "Get the f*** out" while gardaí look on.

He then turns back towards the two gardaí and shouts: "Get out you pair of c***s."

At this point he gets back into his forklift and drives it closer toward the Garda car.

The garda says something to him and McGuinness replies: "Yeah, get the f*** out."

McGuinness also took an unsuccessful High Court case in 2016 against gardaí in an attempt to find out confidential information which was used to secure a search warrant of his premises in 2014.

The High Court heard that gardaí suspected evidence might be found at the yard in relation to the modification of a vehicle that was set on fire and driven into the lobby of the Quinn packaging plant in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

McGuinness was never arrested or charged in connection with any of attacks and denies involvement in criminality.

His brother Cyril was a notorious criminal, suspected of orchestrating attacks on the Quinn Industrial Holdings.

Police raided a safe-house where Cyril was staying in Derbyshire in the UK in 2019 as part of a joint police investigation into the kidnap and torture of Kevin Lunney, the chief operating officer of Quinn Industrial Holdings.

Cyril was arrested by UK cops but took ill and collapsed in his home soon after police raided the house and was subsequently pronounced dead.