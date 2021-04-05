British police probe racist abuse sent to Ireland soccer star Robinson  

Callum Robinson of Republic of Ireland in action against Marvin Martins of Luxembourg during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/SportsfileCallum Robinson of Republic of Ireland in action against Marvin Martins of Luxembourg during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Luxembourg at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

West Bromwich Albion's Callum Robinson celebrates scoring his team's fifth goal against Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge, London. Photo: Reuters/Mike Hewitt

Police in Britain are investigating racist abuse sent to Ireland international footballer Callum Robinson.

The 26-year-old forward, who plays for Premier League club West Bromwich Albion, was subjected to ugly racial taunts posted to his Instagram account on Saturday after he was instrumental in his team’s 5-2 victory against Chelsea.

Mr Robinson posted a screenshot of the racist comments he received after scoring twice during the match at Chelsea’s home ground, Stamford Bridge.

His club issued a statement on Saturday night confirming that the matter had been handed to police.

“West Bromwich Albion have contacted West Midlands Police to report racist social media posts directed at Callum Robinson following Saturday’s 5-2 win over Chelsea,” it said.

“The despicable Instagram posts were sent in reply to the Republic of Ireland international after he scored twice in a memorable team performance at Stamford Bridge.

“The club is appalled by the messages and will offer Callum the help and support he may require in response to the incident.

“Albion will continue to confront all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment.

“It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind. There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea also issued a statement in support of Mr Robinson, whose late grandmother was from Co Monaghan.

It warned that disciplinary action would be taken against anyone associated with the club who was found to be involved with the racist slurs.

“The club is disgusted with posts on social media this evening targeting Callum Robinson,” the statement read.

“Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable.

“Racism has no place at this club and, where there is sufficient evidence of a Chelsea season ticket holder or member [being] involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them.”

Last night an FAI spokesperson said: “The FAI condemns the racist comments directed online at West Brom and Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson. Such behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated and the FAI fully supports Callum and the stance taken by his club.”

Meanwhile, the Premier League also posted a statement on Twitter in support of the Ireland international.

“The Premier League stands alongside WBA in condemning such abhorrent abuse, and discrimination in any form. There is #NoRoomForRacism, anywhere.

“Players, managers, coaches and their family members can receive support in cases like this through our reporting

system for discriminatory abuse.”

Mr Robinson isn’t the first Ireland player to be targeted by racist trolls in the aftermath of an impressive performance.

In January, under-21 striker Jonathan Afolabi said a number of vile messages were sent to his Instagram account after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser in a Scottish Cup win over Bonnyrigg Rose.

His club, Dundee, also issued a statement at the time condemning the abuse.

“Dundee Football Club utterly condemns racism in any form. Racism has no place in society. We have reported these unacceptable messages and will look into what further steps can be taken.

“As a club, we have zero tolerance for these abusive messages and give our players our full support.”

