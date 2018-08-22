News Crime

Boy (8) 'stabbed man three times' during row at Dublin house

Gardai are investigating the terrifying incident at the woman’s home in Cabinteely. Stock picture
Ken Foy

AN eight-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a man three times in the chest and arm during a melee between feuding neighbours.

It happened during a row at a house in Inchicore, on Saturday evening.

The fracas also led to a 13-year-old boy being beaten over the head with a hammer. The victims are brothers and both suffered “horrendous injuries” according to sources.

Kilmainham gardai are investigating the incident, however the young boy accused of the stabbing is below the age of criminal responsibility.

Two women and a 13-year-old boy were arrested by officers.

More to follow...

