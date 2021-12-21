Boy (16) arrested over Cork assault after which another teen was hospitalised and gardaí harassed

A 16-year-old male has been arrested by Gardaí in Cork today in connection with an assault in which another 16-year-old boy was hospitalised on Saturday night.

The assault occurred on Main Street in Carrigaline and when Gardaí arrived at the scene, they were obstructed “both physically and verbally”.

Videos of the incident have circulated on social media showing female officers being pushed and pulled while trying to break up the incident.

Gardaí had been called to a number of incidents on Main Street.

“Gardaí attended the scene and in the course of making an arrest, three Garda members were obstructed both physically and verbally in the course of their duties,” the force said.

“During the course of these incidents one male youth (16 years) was assaulted by a number of youths. He managed to escape his assailants and return home where he was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for treatment on non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital.”

A 16-year-old teen was arrested as part of follow-up investigations on Tuesday, and is currently detained at Togher Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.