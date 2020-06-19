Books of condolences have been opened around the country for Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was fatally shot yesterday in Castlerea Co Roscommon.

An online book of condolences was opened by Dublin Lord Mayor Tom Brabazon yesterday for those wishing to pay their respects.

“I have opened online Book of Condolence to allow Dubliners to express their sympathies to family and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan who was killed while on duty serving and protecting the people of Ireland,” he tweeted.

Speaking to Independent.ie, Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon said that since the online book was opened up yesterday, it stood at 1,000 signatures this morning.

"There's a huge feeling of solidarity and shock in Dublin for Detective Horkan," he said.

"He was a gentleman and a family man and he was cut down in the frame of his life. It's an absolute shock and it is certainly an attack on democracy when a peacekeeper is attacked."

A book of condolences is currently in Castlerea garda station and was signed by justice minister Charlie Flanagan who attended the town yesterday.

It will be open to the public once the streets of the town are reopened later this afternoon.

Books of condolences have been opened up in all garda stations across the country.

United front in face of terror: Members of An Garda Síochána arrive at the Hub in Castlerea for a memorial service for Det Garda Colm Horkan. Picture: Frank McGrath

United front in face of terror: Members of An Garda Síochána arrive at the Hub in Castlerea for a memorial service for Det Garda Colm Horkan. Picture: Frank McGrath

Several hundred people gathered on the main street in the town centre in Castlerea Co Roscommon yesterday evening for a vigil for Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

A small green marquee was set up in the Fairgreen in the Main Street and tributes were led by local Fianna Fáil Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice and parish priest Fr John McManus.

Heavy rain lashed down as the small town mourned the passing of the garda.

“The terrible sad occasion that happened here last night is a tragedy that I suppose we will never, ever forget,” said Cllr Fitzmaurice.

District Officer Supt Goretti Sheridan also paid tributes to the garda “friend and colleague”.

“I want to thank everyone for coming this evening, it means a lot to us.

“We’re obviously devastated at the death of our friend and colleague Colm, we appreciate your support,” she said.

