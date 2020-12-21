Bomb squad called after suspect device found in housing estate

The Army bomb squad had to dismantle an improvised bomb in a Dublin housing estate after it was discovered at a property late last night.

Gardaí received reports of a suspect device left outside a house in the Pearse Gardens area in Sallynoggin, close to Dun Laoghaire, shortly after 9pm.

The area was sealed off by Gardaí and a cordon put in place while the bomb squad was called to the scene to make the device safe.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended the scene under garda escort and worked to make the device safe.

At approximately 11.15pm the device was safely dismantled and the cordon around the area was lifted.

A further technical examination of the device will now take place.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

