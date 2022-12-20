Bogus taxi scammers who empty bank accounts also hack into emails of victims

New details have emerged about a highly sophisticated fraud gang who are targeting people socialising over the Christmas period, often by using bogus taxis.

There are already almost 100 victims of the Dublin-based gang who have worked out how to beat facial recognition on mobile phones which they use to empty their targets’ bank accounts, along with other methods.

The Irish Independent can reveal the organised crime gang who have netted around €300,000 from their elaborate scam have also gained access to many victims’ emails.

“There are serious concerns about what they can do when they get into these accounts – this is a separate concern to the fact that so many bank accounts have been cleared out,” a senior source said.

“Because this gang have been able to work out how to beat the Face ID mechanism on the phones that they steal, they can go into the ‘forgot password’ system on the mobile device and then they get sent a password reset request.

“This means that they can go into basically everything on the phone because people are using duplicate passcodes for all their accounts.

“This is a very detailed scam and once they are in these criminals can basically do anything they like with all the information they get on the device,” the source added.

The highly sophisticated modus operandi of the gang is new to Ireland and is causing huge concern to banking companies as well as gardaí who have been working together in recent weeks.

The gang carrying out the scam are using ‘shoulder surfing’ techniques in pubs and clubs.

This involves looking over someone’s shoulder to get information such as a

passcode or PIN. As soon as they see the passcode, they set about stealing the phone.

Often they do this by calling an accomplice in a bogus taxi.

The driver parks near where the victim has been targeted and the taxi driver will attempt to pick up the person and steal the phone.

Gardaí have already arrested and charged three people and seized a number of vehicles as part of the investigation which is being led by detectives at Pearse Street garda station, with more arrests to follow.

“Gardaí, particularly in Dublin, are aware of a type of crime which is targeting people making their way home at night,” a garda spokesman said in a statement earlier this month. “This crime primarily targets males, out during the night time, who may appear vulnerable as they are on their own or may appear inebriated.

“The thief, through befriending the injured party, or other forms of deception, obtains the injured party’s mobile phone and also the PIN number for the device.

“On occasions the injured party is approached by a ‘good citizen’ or may have gotten into a vehicle in the belief that it is a taxi or that the ‘stranger’ or ‘good citizen’ is offering them a lift.

“Once the thief, through deception, has identified the PIN number and stolen the mobile phone they then have access to the phone.

“This allows them to transfer money from a victim’s bank account to a Revolut account belonging to the criminal. This allows them to withdraw the money at ATMs.

“Mobile phones, through modern apps and online banking, are an electronic wallet carrying details of bank accounts and bank cards.

“An Garda Síochána advises people to ensure passwords and codes for Apple Pay, Revolut, etc, are all different and completely different to the PIN to access the mobile device.”