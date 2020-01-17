Bloody machetes found as gardaí probe teen’s murder

Gardaí investigating the gruesome murder of a teenager have recovered bloodstained machetes they believe were used in the killing.

Gardaí investigating the gruesome murder of a teenager have recovered bloodstained machetes they believe were used in the killing.

It is suspected that Keane Mulready-Woods (17) was stabbed multiple times in the torso before his body was dismembered.

It is understood the victim's clothes may have been burned in a fire at the back of the house in Co Louth where it's believed the murder took place. The knives were recovered in a nearby shed.

The teen's limbs were found dumped in a large sports bag in Coolock on Monday night, while the victim's severed head was discovered in a burnt-out stolen car in the early hours of Wednesday.

Most of Keane's torso has not yet been recovered but gardaí believe it is that part of his body where he suffered fatal wounds.

"These knives have been seized at the crime scene and there are a number of them seized.

"It is not suspected that these knives were used to dismember the body," a senior source said last night.

Tensions remain extremely high in Drogheda and officers are on high alert after observing the chief suspect in the case drinking in a local pub on Wednesday.

His bitter gangland rival, Cornelius Price, was also reported to be drinking in a nearby pub on the same night.

The Irish Independent understands that since then, the chief suspect for the murder of Keane has returned to the capital in a show of defiance to his enemies.

A massive investigation was continuing last night into the murder and the house in the Rathmullen Park area of Drogheda where it is believed the teen was murdered was still being forensically examined last night.

Gardaí believe the 35-year-old Dublin gangster and a 24-year-old Drogheda criminal were involved in the teen's murder but neither of them lives in the house being searched and at least half-a-dozen thugs were involved.

Gardaí said last night that a sick video posted on social media that showed a dismembered torso with multiple stab wounds was "hugely unlikely" to be the tragic teen.

They issued an appeal yesterday not to share any of the material circulating on social media which they said was being investigated and causing distress to the victim's family.

Gardaí were last night still searching a house in Co Louth where they believe the tragic young man was murdered in the savage attack.

It is understood that gardaí have detected blood "within the floorboards" at the house.

DNA testing confirmed on Wednesday the human limbs found in a holdall dumped in an estate in Coolock on Monday night were those of Keane, who had been missing since last Sunday.

The teenager's head was recovered in a Volvo hatch-back, which was on fire in Ballybough, north Dublin, on Wednesday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made before tests of other remains found dumped in a bag in the Coolock area on Monday night matched Keane's DNA profile.

The teen, who had links to both factions in the Drogheda feud, disappeared on Sunday at 6pm after going to meet an associate.

Gardaí last night re-issued an appeal seeking the public's assistance in tracing the movements of a blue Volvo S40 which was recovered partially burnt out. After confirming the identity of the teen murder victim, Drogheda's Garda chief Christy Mangan slammed the "brutal, savage attack of a child".

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to visit Drogheda this morning.

Irish Independent