Bloody history – relatives of Players Lounge plotter no strangers to killings

Gangland criminal Alan Wilson was jailed for 10 years on Wednesday at the Special Criminal Court for his role in a murder conspiracy that led to three innocent men being shot outside the Players Lounge pub on Dublin’s northside in July 2010.

Wilson has tried to portray himself as a reformed character, but his involvement in violent crime stretches back years, with several of his extended family members also involved in serious offences.

His father, John Cahill, is the older brother of slain Irish crime boss Martin ‘The General’ Cahill, and was a key member of his brother’s armed robbery mob in the 1970s and 1980s.

Alan Wilson’s cousin Eric is serving a 23-year jail term in Spain for the gun murder of an Englishman in a pub.

Another of his cousins, Keith Wilson, who is Eric’s brother, is serving a life sentence here for the gun murder of Finglas criminal Daniel Gaynor, who was shot dead in August 2010 in front of his girlfriend and two children.

John Wilson, a brother of Eric and Keith and cousin of Alan, was shot dead in a gangland hit outside his home at Cloverhill Road, Ballyfermot, in September 2012.

John was previously arrested as part of the investigation into the Players Lounge shooting.

Drenched in blood and murder, it is no wonder the Wilsons are considered one of Ireland’s most notorious crime families.

When Alan Wilson was released from jail in 2017 after serving a seven-year sentence for a meat cleaver attack, gardaí were certain the criminal, who has always been considered a lone wolf, would align himself with one of the factions involved in the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

They were not wrong, and within weeks he became embroiled in a murder plot on behalf of the Kinahan cartel along with another of his cousins, Luke Wilson.

But that was foiled by a large surveillance operation by gardaí and led to the arrests of both cousins and a number of other criminals in October 2017.

In 2019, Alan Wilson pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6, 2017.

He was due for release from that six-year sentence in May next year, but instead will now serve at least another seven-and-a-half years after being handed 10 years for his role in the Players Lounge shooting.

Luke Wilson was given 11 years for his part in the plot and had two more years added to his sentence after he threatened to cut the throat of a prison officer.

“I can’t get you in here, but I can get you on the way home. I’ll cut the throat of you,” he told the prison officer.

On Wednesday, Alan Wilson attempted to portray himself as a reformed character who spends his time in prison “writing a book and composing poetry” among other things, but the truth about how he is serving his jail time is very different.

The Irish Independent can reveal that since entering the prison system in November 2017, the 42-year-old has been the subject of serious disciplinary sanctions on 10 occasions, most for threats to prison staff. In just over four years while serving time in three different prisons, Wilson has been handed around 10 ‘P19’ reports that are given to prisoners who have broken regulations and can lead to various punishments, depending on the severity of the offence.

In the Players Lounge conspiracy, he was acting on the instructions of a dissident republican group led by now deceased IRA man Sean Hunt.

Wilson was in charge of sourcing the firearms and vehicles used in the shooting and provided information about the escape route and where to burn the getaway car.

This is not the first time Wilson has been suspected of being involved in a gun attack on innocent people.

The thug, from New Street Gardens in the capital’s south inner city, was previously arrested and questioned about the murder of Darren Cogan (22), who was shot and fatally wounded in a pub in Inchicore on June 25, 2011.

Gardaí believe the murder was a case of mistaken identity, and the shooting happened an hour after two men entered the pub and began shouting: “Where are all the rats?”

They left the pub but returned after midnight and fired a number of shots, one of which hit Mr Cogan in the chest.

That murder remains unsolved as, officially, does the murder of teenager Marioara Rostas – a crime of which Wilson was acquitted by a jury following a lengthy trial in 2014.

Despite Wilson being cleared of the murder charge, gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the 2008 crime.

The 18-year-old victim was abducted from a street in the capital’s south inner city on January 6, 2008, but her body was not found for just over four years.

It is believed she was sexually assaulted before being shot four times in the head and her body was then buried in the Dublin/Wicklow Mountains.

Before sentencing on Wednesday, Wilson’s lawyers had asked the court to take into consideration the “suffering” and “harm” that Wilson had endured due to being accused of murdering the teenager.

His lawyer told the Special Criminal Court the accusation had caused “hardship due to the portrayal of Wilson in the public eye over a lengthy period of time”.

Counsel also said his client now intends to live an “honest life” and keeps himself busy in prison by writing a book and composing poetry.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding at the Special Criminal Court, said Wilson had been involved in a “highly sophisticated, meticulously planned attack on a Sunday in July in front of a large group of civilians who were out socialising”.

She told the court on Wednesday that the attack had left two of the three victims with life-long injuries, including brain damage to one of them, leaving him forever reliant on the daily support of his family.