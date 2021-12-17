| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Bloody history – relatives of Players Lounge plotter no strangers to killings

Alan Wilson is from one of Ireland’s most notorious crime families

The father of Alan Wilson (above), John Cahill, is the brother of slain crime boss Martin &lsquo;The General&rsquo; Cahill and was a key member of his mob Expand

Close

The father of Alan Wilson (above), John Cahill, is the brother of slain crime boss Martin &lsquo;The General&rsquo; Cahill and was a key member of his mob

The father of Alan Wilson (above), John Cahill, is the brother of slain crime boss Martin ‘The General’ Cahill and was a key member of his mob

The father of Alan Wilson (above), John Cahill, is the brother of slain crime boss Martin ‘The General’ Cahill and was a key member of his mob

Ken Foy

Gangland criminal Alan Wilson was jailed for 10 years on Wednesday at the Special Criminal Court for his role in a murder conspiracy that led to three innocent men being shot outside the Players Lounge pub on Dublin’s northside in July 2010.

Wilson has tried to portray himself as a reformed character, but his involvement in violent crime stretches back years, with several of his extended family members also involved in serious offences.

Most Watched

Privacy