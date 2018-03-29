News Crime

Thursday 29 March 2018

Blade held to shopkeeper's throat during attempted armed robbery

A blade was held to a man's throat during an armed robbery yesterday Photo: Google Maps
Independent.ie Newsdesk

A shopkeeper had a knife held to his throat during an attempted robbery yesterday.

The man in his 60s was working inside a shop on Albert Street in Bangor, Co Down at around 4.10pm on Wednesday when a male armed with a knife approached him.

The suspect held the blade to the victim's throat, demanding money but fled when the victim refused.

A short time later a man was arrested while attempting to steal a bicycle in the Crosby Street area.

The 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, possession of a blade and burglary.

He remains in custody on Thursday morning assisting police with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 903 28/03/18.

