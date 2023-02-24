| 9.5°C Dublin

Bishop shot dead in US attack had been planning trip home to Ireland

Los Angeles police now believe Carlos Medina (61), a home repair contractor charged with the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell (69) last Saturday, may have been under the influence of drugs at the time

Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Expand

Ralph Riegel

AN IRISH bishop shot dead as he slept in his US home had been planning to visit Ireland later this year.

The revelation came as Los Angeles police now believe Carlos Medina (61), a home repair contractor charged with the murder of Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell (69) last Saturday, may have been under the influence of drugs at the time.

