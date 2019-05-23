Gardai have recovered what they believe is the bicycle used by the gunman who shot Jordan Davis in Darndale in Dublin.

Bike thought to have been used in Dublin shooting recovered as gardai believe two friends killed over drugs trade

The bike was found in long grass at the edge of parkland on Belcamp Lane, not far from the murder scene.

Friends killed: Sean Little (left) and Jordan Davis

The area has been sealed off by gardai and a follow-up search of the scene will be carried out by members of the garda technical bureau this morning.

The location of the find would indicate that the killer fled in the direction of Clare Hall after shooting Davis at point blank range in a walkway off Marigold Road yesterday as he pushed a pram with his four-month-old baby in it.

The bicycle has been removed for technical examination, but the long grass in the surrounding area will have to be cut down to see if any other evidence remains at the scene.

It is not known if the weapon has been recovered yet.

Meanwhile, a bouquet of flowers has been left at the scene where Davis was killed.

It was left with a card with ‘You are in my thoughts’ written on it.

One local person who stopped at the scene said she saw Davis’s body at the scene shortly after he was shot.

“I knew he was dead,” she said.

Flowers left in memory of Jordan Davis in the Marigold Road area of Darndale, Dublin Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM

Davis was killed just 15 minutes after writing a tribute message on his Facebook page to Seán Little, his friend who was shot dead on the Walshestown Road in north county Dublin late on Tuesday night.

Gardai believe that both men were shot because of their involvement in the drugs trade but that their murders are not directly related.

Detectives are investigating if the two close friends were murdered by a crime gang over a significant drugs debt.

Emergency services were alerted to the scene in Balbriggan shortly after 11pm. When they arrived they found Little with fatal gunshot wounds.

Little was well-known to gardaí and had close links to a Finglas mob boss, known as 'Mr Flashy', as well as a young associate of the Kinahan cartel based in Crumlin.

The mob led by 'Mr Flashy' are involved in an escalating feud in the Corduff area of west Dublin. A separate non-fatal gun attack in Mulhuddart on Tuesday is believed to be linked to that dispute.

Little, originally from Coolock, was also connected to Zach Parker, a drug dealer shot dead outside a Swords gym in January.

Detectives are investigating if both Little and Davis were murdered by the same criminal gang, but sources stressed a number of motives are being investigated.

Gardaí believe Davis was lured to Walshestown in a possible gangland double cross. His body was removed from the scene yesterday afternoon to the Mater Hospital and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out.

While Davis was known to gardaí for his links to gangland criminals, he did not have any major convictions and was before the courts for only minor drug possessions.

On April 29 last he was fined €200 at Dublin District Court for possession of cannabis.

Jordan Davis was also due to face a trial at the same court for drugs offences in July. He was also a very close friend of criminal Jamie Tighe Ennis, who was shot dead in November 2017.

Tighe-Ennis had been a major target for gardaí for almost all of his adult life and had previous convictions for firearms offences.

He was standing on the road with a group of friends when he was approached by a gunman and shot in the back of the head.

Tighe-Ennis was living at the Timber Apartments, Artane but associated with criminals from the Coolock area and other Dublin crime groups.

He had previous convictions for assaulting gardaí and for firearms offences, and was before the courts last year in relation to a firearms charge.

The fatal gun attacks were condemned by the Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

"I utterly condemn any violent loss of life and I am extremely concerned about the three shooting incidents that took place in Balbriggan, Mulhuddart and Darndale in the past 24 hours," he said.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí. Any information, no matter how small, could play a vital part in bringing the perpetrators of these acts to justice," he said.

