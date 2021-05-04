Big increase in money laundering prosecutions as authorities tackle ‘money mules’ and ‘herders’

The DPP has said there has been a “significant increase” in money laundering prosecutions, and they are expected to rise further as authorities tackle organised cyber-fraud gangs.

Last year 221 files were sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions relating to 281 suspects for money laundering offences.

This is compared to just three files submitted in 2011, and more than double the 103 files received by the office in 2019.

Claire Loftus, the DPP for the past ten years, said her office has recently prosecuted money laundering cases involving cross-jurisdictional crime gangs.

“This organised cyber fraud typically involves large numbers of ‘money mules’ and their ‘herders’. What is important from a prosecution point of view is that increasingly the money laundering offence is key as a basis for prosecuting this type of cyber fraud criminality,” she told an international fraud prevention conference last month.

Ms Loftus added that her office faces challenges in the future including the international aspect to financial crime, involving freezing and confiscation of assets including virtual currencies.

The DPP said this will require more human and technological resources, which was highlighted by the Hamilton Report into white-collar crime.

Her office also faces obstacles arising from the amount of data in a criminal investigation file, with voluminous evidential material made up of electronic devices and use of social media.

She told the IFPC2021 Cybersecurity & FinCrime conference that the large number of recent cases had also led to a focus on sentencing.

“I recently requested the Court of Appeal to review a number of money laundering sentences that I considered unduly lenient,” Ms Loftus said.

"The Court of Appeal increased two of the three sentences involved and in its judgment in February this year provided very useful guidance on the factors to be considered in identifying a headline sentence in money laundering cases.”

“These include the amount of money involved, the role played by the accused, and whether it was for an organised crime gang and its scale or nature,” Ms Loftus added.

Organised crime charges, she said, can also be considered for cyber-fraud where three or more people are involved.

“This is particularly the case in relation to suspects at higher levels in these organised fraud gangs. The organised crime offences in Irish law introduced in 2006 may not have been necessarily conceived by the legislature with organised fraud gangs and underlying offences of phishing, smishing (text scams) and invoice re-directs in mind,” she said.

“However, there are situations where the existence of a criminal organisation can possibly be established because of the volume of evidence in the form of bank accounts opened in false names, forged documents used to open the accounts, money transfers to and from those accounts, evidence of travel by the suspects together, and links established between them in other jurisdictions,” she told the conference.

Ms Loftus said the 2010 Money Laundering Act has played a big part in allowing for a reasonable conclusion to be drawn from the circumstances of a case that property is the proceeds of crime.

“This has been of considerable assistance to the prosecution as it is very often difficult to ascertain the original source of the money or property,” she said.

The IFPC2021 Cybersecurity and FinCrime conference was streamed from Dublin to delegates representing over 90 countries last month and focused on cyber-fraud prevention.