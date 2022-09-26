Big increase in fraud and kidnap incidents as majority of crime categories rise – CSO

The majority of crime categories in Ireland have seen an increase in the past year, new figures reveal.

The biggest rise was seen in reported fraud offences and kidnap related crimes while homicide was one of the few crime groups to show a decrease.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) also show that the improper cancellation of 999 calls resulted in 141 serious criminal incidents not being recorded on the garda PULSE system

The CSO said that as a result they were not counted in its data but added that it had a negligible impact in volume terms on crime statistics.

In the year up to June 2022 there were 16,202 fraud and deception offences reported in Ireland, an increase of 43.1pc on the previous 12-month period.

During that time kidnap related crimes also rose by 36.3pc and thefts rose by 22.6pc while offences including assault and threats to kill increased by 20.6pc.

There were almost 10,000 burglary related crimes reported in Ireland in the 12-month period marking a 9.1pc increase while robberies have risen by 13.2pc.

The CSO also noted a significant drop in homicides with 40 recorded in the year to June compared to 64 the previous year.

This was due largely to a sharp fall in dangerous driving leading to death offences which dropped by 53pc.

There has also been a large drop in controlled drug crime (-27pc) as well as weapon and explosive offences (-11pc).

They were the only three groups that saw recorded decreases out of the 15 crime categories. Other increases were noted for sexual offences (5.6pc), public order (9.9pc) and damage to property (7.7pc).

The statistics include periods when Covid-19 restrictions were imposed which the CSO said are likely to have influenced some crime data.

Jim Dalton, statistician in the CSO’s crime and justice section, said the figures showed most crime groups had increased year-on-year.

“Fraud crime showed the highest rate of increase (43pc) with 16,202 frauds recorded in the 12-month period compared to 11,325 a year earlier.

“This increase was largely driven by unauthorised transactions and attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone.”

He added that the cancellation of Computer Aided Dispatch incidents by gardaí resulted in recorded relating to crimes not being counted in the CSO crime statistics.

These mainly related to domestic violence, sexual assault, and missing person cases, resulting in about 6,000 incidents in a 21-month period.

Mr Dalton said: “Of the incidents which should not have been cancelled based on the An Garda Síochána (AGS) investigation of the issue, 141 would have resulted in a criminal incident being recorded on PULSE.

“All 141 missing PULSE incidents have since been created. In volume terms, this has a negligible effect on published crime statistics for the 21-month period in question. AGS are keeping this issue under review and any updates which impact on official crime statistics will be communicated to users.”