Belgian prosecutors seek five-year jail term for Irish brothers with links to late crime lord ‘Dublin Jimmy’

The late Cyril 'Dublin Jimmy' McGuinness in 2014. McGuinness died of a heart attack in 2019 after police raided a UK safe house he was staying in. Photo: Collins Courts.

BELGIAN prosecutors have demanded that a major criminal and his brother who had close links to notorious crime lord Cyril ‘Dublin Jimmy’ McGuinness be sentenced to five years in jail after they were tried in their absence .

The duo from Co Monaghan are among five people from Ireland and the UK who are accused of a spate of thefts of cranes and trailers in western Flanders between September 2016 and February 2018.

Prosecutors alleged that they committed 12 offences in which various types of cranes, excavators and trailers were stolen before being smuggled to the UK.

McGuinness’s close associate has a number of previous convictions and the 55-year-old may face extradition to Belgium if the court in Veurne convicts him when it rules on the case on January 5.

The associate’s younger brother is also alleged to have played a “pivotal role” in the crimes as is a 34-year-old Irishman who was extradited to Belgium from Sweden after he was involved in a traffic accident in the nordic country.

The 55-year-old Co Monaghan man previously served a sentence in the UK for similar crimes following an international police operation that spanned 11 jurisdictions and led to the recovery of stolen machinery worth €7m over a decade ago.

As part of that investigation, McGuinness, who died in November 2019, was given a seven-year sentence in Belgium for his part in the theft of tractors and trailers units.

The same gang were linked to 11 raids around a decade ago in Fermanagh, Tyrone, Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan, in which diggers were used to break open cash machines.

Feared criminal McGuinness (54) died of a heart attack in November of last year in Derbyshire when English police raided a safe house as part of a major arrest operation into the horrific Kevin Lunney abduction case.

Mr Lunney, a father of six and a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings, was abducted close to his home in Co Fermanagh on the evening of September 17, 2019.

The businessman's leg was broken, he was doused in bleach and the letters QIH were carved into his chest before he was dumped on a roadside in Co Cavan.

The associate of the late Mr McGuinness who is facing jail time in Belgium has never been arrested in relation to the Lunney probe. Four men are due to go on trial next year at the Special Criminal Court charged with falsely imprisoning and assaulting the Quinn Industrial Holdings director.

McGuinness, of Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, was suspected of orchestrating a campaign of violence against directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings, including Mr Lunney, from 2015.

It previously emerged that the discovery of a number of bank accounts used by bogus front companies set up in the Republic on behalf of McGuinness may also lead directly to the mysterious ‘pay master’ who paid McGuinness to orchestrate the campaign of violence.

Gardaí have said that this campaign escalated from 2016 onwards to include criminal damage, assault causing harm, false imprisonment, blackmail and extortion before the brutal attack on Mr Lunney in September 2019.

