Belfast multi-cultural group selling building as members ‘too scared’ to return after attacks

A Belfast multi-cultural group targeted with attacks in recent years has listed its south Belfast building for sale, saying the hope is for “understanding neighbours” as it seeks “alternative permanent premises”.

Belfast Multi-Cultural Association’s building on Donegall Pass was targeted by arsonists in January 2021, while less than a year previously, two car windows had been smashed outside the premises where volunteers were stockpiling and distributing food for the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A second arson attack on the centre in April 2022 took place just hours after repairs from the first attack had been carried out. With members too scared to attempt to restore the centre again, the BMCA has now listed the building for sale.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the sale of the premises for BMCA on Donegall Pass,” said a spokesperson.

"After the first arson attack we had great hopes that we could return to the building and further develop our plans for the centre. The tremendous support and donations from the wider community really inspired us and we could see a shared future.

"Sadly, just hours after the repairs were completed, a second, devastating arson attack was carried out.”

The group said it felt the attack had “racist” motives.

"The result has left us speechless and we have made many attempts to engage in shared dialogue but we were met by a wall of silence,” the spokesperson continued. “This has been deeply discouraging.

"By way of update, we would also like to inform you that there has been no progress with the police case for either attack, despite CCTV footage, prominence of our building and the high profile nature of the attacks, and prior threats of violence to us and our centre.

"Since, we have slowly accepted that we will never return to Donegall Pass. The members are far too anxious and scared of the reprisal and we can’t risk our lives over it. Therefore it is with heavy hearts that we have listed it for sale.

"Insha’Allah (God willing), this will enable us to move to alternative permanent premises and fulfil our original plans – a community hub for all.”

The group said they were grateful for everyone who donated to a successful fundraiser in the aftermath of the attacks.

"When we are searching for a new place to call ours, we can only hope to stumble upon understanding neighbours.” the added. “We all need to be surrounded with people that genuinely care for the well-being of others.

"Only these type of people can create a community that is more than just a bunch of individuals next to each other. We are forever grateful to everyone who donated through the fundraiser by Patrick Corrigan, those who encouraged us with words and actions.

"To all the friends we have made, thank you.”

Mr Corrigan said it was ‘heartbreaking’ that the BMCA had been forced to sell their building.

“A disaster for our society that racist thugs have succeeded in burning them out — and with total impunity,” he said. “Wherever BMCA make their new home will be blessed with their presence.”

Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn said the incident was ‘utterly shameful’.

"A vibrant and welcoming organisation working with minority ethic communities across Belfast have been driven out by racists, this is utterly shameful,” he said.

“Far right thugs do not speak for our city. Solidarity with BMCA, I hope alternative accommodation can be found soon.”

South Belfast MLA Matthew O’Toole said the BMCA had made a ‘huge contribution’ to the area.

"Deeply saddened and angry about this. South Belfast is one of the most diverse communities on this island and overwhelmingly proud of that fact,” he said.

“BMCA have made a huge contribution and will continue to do so, wherever their new home. But it should never have come to this.”

The PSNI has been approached for a response.