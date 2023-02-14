| 9.9°C Dublin

Belfast multi-cultural group selling building as members ‘too scared’ to return after attacks

The scene at the building following the attack in January 2021 Expand

Liam Tunney

A Belfast multi-cultural group targeted with attacks in recent years has listed its south Belfast building for sale, saying the hope is for “understanding neighbours” as it seeks “alternative permanent premises”.

Belfast Multi-Cultural Association’s building on Donegall Pass was targeted by arsonists in January 2021, while less than a year previously, two car windows had been smashed outside the premises where volunteers were stockpiling and distributing food for the vulnerable during the Covid-19 pandemic.

