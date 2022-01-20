'Beautiful son' - tributes for Fionntan McGarvey (18) as police launch murder probe

Tributes across local sport have been paid after the death of 18-year-old Fionntan McGarvey, as police confirm a murder investigation has now been launched.

Police said the teenager passed away in hospital on Thursday morning.

They said his death followed injuries sustained during an incident outside a licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast in the early hours of Monday, December 27.

A 21-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being questioned.

The teenager’s family described him as their “beautiful son” and said they are “devastated”.

They said his organs will be donated and said they hope this will “provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss”.

“The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received. We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time.”

Social media has been inundated with tributes to the popular GAA and soccer player, particularly among the teams he was involved in.

Aquinas FC Junior Section said Mr McGarvey had represented their club since he was 7-years-old.

“The committee, players and coaches of Aquinas FC wish to offer our deepest sympathies to the family, teammates, and friends of our player Fionntan McGarvey,” they wrote.

“Fionntan was a member of our Senior and Under 19 teams having represented the club from age 7.

“On behalf of our members, the club passes on its condolences to Fionntan’s parents, Lorcan and Aveen, his brothers Caolan and Daire and his sister Sorcha.”

St Brigids GAC added: “It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Fionntan McGarvey, a member of our U20 & Senior Football Panel.”

They sent their condolences to the teenager’s family.

The GAA club at Queen’s University Belfast also paid tribute to Mr McGarvey. They said all their GAA activity is to cease on Thursday evening as a mark of respect.

“It is with profound sadness that we learned this morning of the passing of Fionntan McGarvey, one of our Freshers players.

“We pass our heartfelt condolences and prayers to Fionntan’s friends, team mates, the St Brigid’s club, and most of all his family at this most difficult time.

“All Queen’s GAA activity will cease with immediate effect this evening.”

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said: “We believe that Fionntan was assaulted outside licensed premises around 1am on Monday 27 December.

“Police attended and Fionntan was brought to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Tragically, despite treatment, he died this morning.

“I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information to come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 184 of 27/12/21.

“Any footage can be uploaded onto the Major Incident Public Portal at: at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R01-PO1