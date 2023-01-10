Australian police arrest Irish man suspected of series of arson attacks

Police in Australia have arrested an Irish man wanted in connection with a string of arson attacks.

Last month, police warned that they suspected that James McArdle (29) was escalating his attacks after they released video footage of an incident where he set a Melbourne business alight.

In the video, McArdle was allegedly seen pouring methylated spirits onto a bag of aerosol cans in the entryway to a building. He can then be seen running from the scene.

McArdle is wanted in connection with at least 16 fires in Melbourne, St Kilda, Balaclava and Prahran in the last four weeks.

During a press conference, Detective Senior Constable Mallory Bubb said: “His behaviour is escalating in circumstances relating to the arsons. Very reckless and dangerous.

Expand Close Suspected arsonist James McArdle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Suspected arsonist James McArdle

“For example, one yesterday was in the rear of a business; had anyone exited the business at that time the aerosol container that was lit on fire could have possibly been destructive to further persons or property there.”

Earlier in December, police issued a warrant for his arrest.

McArdle is described as 180cm tall, of medium build, with brown hair. He also speaks with an Irish accent.

He has a number of tattoos, including one on his left arm which reads: “Only the strong survive”.

Police arrested him in Cairns on Saturday, and he has now been charged. Investigators will now apply for his extradition to Melbourne, Australia’s 9News reported.