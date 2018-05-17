The Criminal Assets Bureau has seized an Audi A6, a Rolex and quantities of cash and drugs following a series of raids this morning.

Audi A6 and Rolex among items seized in CAB raids at holiday home and houses

Three houses were searched in Dublin and one holiday home in Wexford.

The investigation centres on an organised crime group based in the Dublin 24 area. Approximately $1,500 (US Dollars) and £250 sterling in cash was seized along with a 2014 Audi A6 car, 3 watches, 1 Rolex and 2 Tag Heuer computer equipment.

Mobile phones, documents and a small quantity of cocaine and cannabis were also seized. The Dublin searches were carried out at properties in Dublin 8, Dublin 24 and south county Dublin.

No arrests have been made.

