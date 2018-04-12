'At least' nine shots fired at Dublin house in early morning attack
A house in Finglas in Dublin has been targeted by gunmen in an early morning attack.
At least nine shots were fired through the windows of the terraced house on Ratoath Drive in the incident at 6.20am this morning.
The shots were believed to have been fired from a handgun.
Early reports indicate that at least one man pulled up at the house and fired at the house, hitting the living room window on the ground floor and an upstairs bedroom window.
The gunman then made his getaway, possibly by motorbike.
Bullet holes were visible in the glass after the shooting and the area was sealed off for a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau.
There were no reports of injuries and it is not known if there was anyone in the house at the time it was attacked.
Gardai are investigating the incident.
Online Editors