Ashling Murphy murder: Taoiseach says zero tolerance needed on men’s violence against women

An Taoiseach Michael Martin during the unveiling of plans for a multi-million state of the art music campus at he Irish Institute of Music and Song in Balbriggan. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said a societal attitude change is needed in Ireland as he said men need to have “the basic principle of value and respect” for women.

Speaking in the wake of the murder of Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar mirrored these comments, saying there is a “culture in our society” that creates the conditions for violence against women.

A minute's silence was held today for Ashling at the opening of the Irish Institute of Music and Song in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

The 23-year-old was a talented musician who taught the fiddle and tin whistle to children in her community, she was also involved with Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

Ashling Murphy

Ashling Murphy

Speaking to reporters at the opening, the Taoiseach said there has to be a “broad societal approach” to end violence against women.

"The national strategy that Minister McEntee has been overseeing will look at it from a multi-focused approach, which does involve education, it involves from the day people are born in a family structure and in a community structure and education a very clear culture developed in terms of respect for women and zero tolerance for any practices or any behaviour that undermine women in any way,” he said.

“I think that is key and we have to work through a number of areas to achieve that in society, it’s not just within the education system itself but right across all of our agencies in society and our basic value to nurture from the earliest age respect [of women] and adherence against any undermining of women and violence towards women.

"There has to be a broad societal approach and realisation that there has to be a zero-tolerance for gender-based violence, there is a national strategy but it will take a deep routed change in attitude and culture to really prevent attacks of this kind and other attacks on women to make sure they are safe going about their daily activities of life.

"There is without question people reflecting on what has happened here and we have to do everything we possibly can to eliminate this appalling behaviour from our society.”

Mr Martin added that men in their everyday life need to follow the “basic principle of value and respect and call out any actions that undermine women”.

The Tánaiste said men have a responsibility to understand the factors and attitudes that lead to violence against women.

“There is an epidemic of violence against women,” Mr Varadkar said at an event at Aldi Head Office in Naas, Kildare.

“It's been going on for millennia, quite frankly. Men and boys I think in particular have a responsibility to start to have that conversation among ourselves about the kinds of factors and attitudes that give rise to feelings that agender men to commit acts of violence against women and I am devastated by the events that happened,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said people in Tullamore, Co Offaly must be “very worried” because “the killer is still at large”.

“I want to assure people that all of the resources of the gardai are going into making sure that this person is found and that they're brought to justice, and that people can feel safe again,” he added.

The Tánaiste said he hoped the tragedy of Ms Murphy’s murder will “shine a light” on gender-based violence.

He referenced recent high-profile killings in Ireland and in the UK.

His comments come as a 40-year-old man was released after being arrested on suspicion of Ashling’s murder. However, gardaí said the man had nothing to do with Ms Murphy’s killing.

Mr Varadkar said it is “serious” if information about the original suspect, was leaked on to social media.

He said any leaking of information could be investigated by gardai or the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc).

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he spoke to Ashling’s family yesterday and that he is “very very sad for them”.

"I have always been of the view that our national school teachers, since the beginning of the State, have been the bedrock on which our society was built on and in many ways, Ashling Murphy represented and personified the very best of that tradition of national teaching and I think it has united the nation in solidarity,” he said.

Asked what he would say to the women of Tullamore and the wider country who are afraid, Mr Martin said: “To the people of Tullamore and people generally across the country, the gardai are doing everything they possibly can and are putting all of their resources to protect people and ensure people are safe but also to find the person responsible for this and to bring that person to justice.

"I can say without hesitation that every effort will be made to bring this person to justice and keep people safe.

"No stone will be left unturned in terms of this investigation to bring the person responsible for this to justice.

“The gardaí again appeal to anybody who may have any information, no matter how irrelevant the individual may think it to be, to please come forward to the gardai, anyone with dashcam footage please bring it to the attention of gardaí.”

Several hundred people attended a vigil in her memory in Galway on Thursday, many of them with flowers and candles, with further vigils arranged around the world.

About 50 officers are working on the investigation and a post-mortem examination has been completed.

The route along the Grand Canal is often busy and is a popular spot for walkers and joggers.

Flowers near to the scene in Tullamore, Co Offaly, after Ashling Murphy (23) was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Co Offaly. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Flowers near to the scene in Tullamore, Co Offaly, after Ashling Murphy (23) was killed on Wednesday afternoon along the banks of the Grand Canal at Cappincur, Co Offaly. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Floral tributes were left outside the gates of Durrow National School, where Ms Murphy taught and on Friday, the school issued a fresh tribute to her.