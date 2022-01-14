Ashling Murphy murder: Let this moment in our abysmal history of treating women be the moment we change for the better

Ashling Murphy was brutally murdered around 4pm on Wednesday, but it wasn’t until almost 24 hours later that the gravity of her death struck me.

An appalling crime, a horrible way to leave this life for one so full of life, whose vocation as a primary school teacher seems to add an extra layer of cruelty to what feels like it could and should be a seminal moment for Irish women.

On Wednesday evening and long into the night for me as one editing a newspaper, Ashling was a news story. That’s the cold nature of it.

Come Thursday morning, while absorbing the reaction and listening to the fears of Irish women across the airwaves and on social media, it began to really sink in.

As a father of two girls, one a naive, yappy, scatter-brained 10-year-old and the second a pandemic baby who has begun to only now really know the world outside of her tiny family bubble, I started to fear for them.

I should not have any fears for them outside of the normal parental fears for a child. Longer term, my girls should never experience the first-hand fear that ties in with my second-hand worries.

Ordinarily on the way home from school, my daughter Robyn would fill me in on what she learned and what games she had concocted with her friends to play in the yard. Happy, yappy. On Thursday, we listened to RTÉ’s Liveline as Dr Niamh Cummins relived the horror she experienced on two separate occasions in her early 20s.

Dr Cummins told of being chased through a Waterford wood by a man while out on her own run – she only escaped by jumping into ferns and not making a sound. Even more terrifying was her story of being alone and chased by five drunk American men in a pick-up truck while on a J1 summer in Cape Cod – again fleeing and only escaping by again jumping into trees and bushes.

Perhaps not what a 10-year-old should be listening to on her way home from school and perhaps some of the innocence I treasure in her has been eroded as a result – but it felt like it was an essential conversation.

The conversation wasn’t, however, about Robyn making sure that as she grows older she is not to walk alone, to run alone, not to make sure she has her phone handy and her keys in her hand.

Enough innocence was lost already, and it would never be her fault were something, God forbid, ever to happen to her or her sister or any woman she knows. It would be the man’s fault, and men are never to treat woman like anything other than princesses or queens. That’s it being broken down into little girl language.

Now, we need to change the narrative around femicide in Ireland – we need leadership from our men. Not our men in leadership positions, we need our men to lead the way to ensure we never talk about someone like Ashling Murphy again. Every one of us.

Incredibly, the NotAllMen hashtag was trending on Twitter in the 24 hours following Ashling’s killing. The hateful reaction on social media in comments sections underneath news reports and elsewhere are sickening yet offer an insight into the mindset of some Irish men.

Because while it might not be all men, it is damn near always men – and that cannot be denied by the @John56379s of this world, the anonymous internet trolls who only ever rear their spiteful head to have a go at women.

The names of the country’s female victims of male violence are well known.

Some of these victims were killed by people they knew well, some they thought they knew, some they kind of knew or some they didn’t know from Adam.

But what they all were, were men.



And where does it leave us now as a nation? It leaves our mothers, sisters and daughters living in a heightened state of fear, to even go for a run now in broad daylight in a busy area.

It is a stain on our nation, it is a great shame of our nation, and it needs to end now – we need to, at the very least, educate our young men, our teenage men and our little boys that our women are to be cherished, not preyed upon.

Our women need to be celebrated, not harassed. Built up, not ground down. They need to be loved and adored, not beaten black and blue, and most certainly not murdered.

Let Ashling be the one whose death doesn’t end up being in vain. Let this moment in our, frankly, abysmal history of treating women, be the moment we change for the better.

Let Ashling never be forgotten.