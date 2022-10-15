As compelling as the new evidence about Fr Niall Molloy’s death may be, closure for his family remains as elusive as ever

For those still fascinated by the motive behind the killing of Fr Niall Molloy 37 years ago, Prime Time was compelling viewing last Tuesday. But was it also an exercise in victim-shaming?

Bill Maher thinks so, and it’s a subject he knows more about than most. He is a nephew of the priest and has lived with the story and the tragic consequences for his wider family ever since.

What we do know for a fact is that after a weekend society wedding, Fr Molloy was viciously assaulted in an upstairs bedroom of Kilcoursey House, near Clara, Co Offaly, on July 7, 1985.

It was hours before medical help and gardaí were called. The body was moved, evidence mishandled and the trial a miscarriage of justice.

There were three people in the bedroom that night – and all three are now dead. In many ways the true motive is irrelevant and the latest revelations prurient.

Only the father of the bride, Richard Flynn who admitted killing the priest, has gone on the record about these events.

But his statements to gardaí and evidence to the coroner were contradictory.

Now, in newly revealed documents and in newly unearthed conversations

with a psychiatrist, another layer of ambiguity has been added.

Which if any of these versions is the truth? Or could the latest revelations about a menage a trois be the self-justification of a man who evaded justice?

For Bill Maher, the broadcast “doesn’t prove anything”.

“All it does is victim-shame [Fr Molloy] – it says he must have done something to deserve it,” Mr Maher said.

“It sullies his name and I don’t know to whose benefit that is.”

At the heart of the Mystery of Kilcoursey is motive.

The RTÉ show produced circumstantial evidence, based on Flynn’s newly revealed description of his marriage, that his wife Therese and Fr Molloy were in a relationship and that he killed the priest after simmering anger boiled over into blind rage.

“I would have been first to say ‘what the hell’ if that was the case, but if there was any relationship between them it was financial,” insisted Mr Maher.

“Flynn was into him for a load of money.

“All the programme did was upset people and it didn’t advance the case.”

Mr Maher asked if the real motive was a “crime of passion”, then “why didn’t Flynn give that evidence to the gardaí”?

What he told them was that after he refused to go downstairs from the bedroom where they were drinking, to get his wife and the priest gin and tonics, “a stupid argument developed” and they attacked him, he knocked out his wife and then he struck Fr Molloy in the face, in self-defence, probably two or three times.

At the inquest into what he had described as “a messy old business”, Flynn said: “After I hit him in the mouth, I went completely blank.”

Under cross-examination, Flynn said: “I don’t know what happened” and added, “I never had an argument with Fr Molloy in 28 years.”

In the newly revealed 14-page document prepared for a publisher, Flynn maintained that from 1961, six years after he got married, Fr Molloy began to stay regularly at the Flynn home, and effectively lived there.

“He would visit us about two or three times a week, sometimes he would stay the night and leave early in the morning to be in time for his parochial duties,” he wrote.

“They [his wife and the priest] went everywhere together to shows, hunts, etc. So much so that on a visit to our home my father, when he saw Fr Molloy in the yard, told me to kick him out.”

How much credence can be given to this “teaser” for a book deal, at a time when Flynn was in financial difficulty?

Certainly, for a best-seller he would have to come up with a better motive for the killing than arguing over who would go downstairs to get a G&T.

The circumstances in which the Flynns and Fr Molloy lived were unusual. Even if he and Mrs Flynn were business partners, it gave off a whiff of scandal. Yet, nobody seemed to think it unusual at the time, even in Clara where he was well known.

In another document, Flynn told Dr Liam Hanniffy, consultant psychiatrist at St Fintan’s Hospital in Portlaoise, there was “nothing physical” in the relationship between his wife and Fr Molloy, “but two episodes disturbed him”.

“One night on my return…I could see her leaving Father [Molloy]’s bedroom and going into her own.

“When I got to the bedroom, she pretended to be asleep. I woke her up and confronted her with what I saw and she denied it completely.

“Weeks later, I again was returning and I went into the bedroom to find Therese not there. I went to Fr Molloy’s bedroom to find them both fast asleep in bed in their night attire.

“I walked over to her and tapped her on the shoulder. She woke up and ran to our bedroom. In the morning I asked Therese to leave and go and live with Fr Molloy and I would take care of the children. This she refused to do. I wrote off my marriage at this stage.”

It is likely at the time that Flynn would have been seen in a more sympathetic light if he had played the husband of a cheating wife.

Instead, the three of them kept separate bedrooms in Kilcoursey House and were clearly on such cordial terms that they continued socialising together the day after the wedding, even though all the other guests had left.

In his version of events, he also described head “butting” Fr Molloy, but when gardaí began arriving at the house after 3am on July 8, there was no indication of marks on the priest’s forehead that such a ferocious assault would almost certainly have left.

Are we any wiser as to Richard Flynn’s motives – and what actually happened and why?