Arrests made as part of investigation into a gang suspected of laundering over €14m through Irish banks

Detectives have made a fresh set of arrests as part of a major investigation into a fraud gang suspected of laundering over €14 million through Irish banks.

A man and a woman, both aged in their late 20s, were arrested by members of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) this morning and are currently being held at Dundalk garda station.

They are the sixth and seventh arrests made as part of the investigation, codenamed Operation Joggle, which is focusing on the activities of a West-African organised crime group.

The garda inquiry has been ongoing since 2018 and is investigating suspected trade-based money laundering of €14.6m over a two-year period.

The crime gang are believed to have used Irish banks to launder millions of euro in ill-gotten gains, which were the proceeds of invoice re-direct fraud and other scams carried out across Europe.

A Garda spokeswoman said that the male is being held under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007, and can be held for a period of up to seven days.

The woman has been detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

In September 2018 gardai carried out 15 searches across five counties as part Operation Joggle.

The operation involved gardai based in Dublin as well as members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) and Emergency Response Unit (ERU).

During the searches a large quantity of documentation and electronic devices, consistent with suspect money laundering activity, were seized along with a quantity of cash.

Arrests previously made as part of the operation has been made in Dundalk, west Dublin as well as the south-inner city.





Online Editors