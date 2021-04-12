‘Arrests happening on a daily basis’ – Gardaí planning to make 700 arrests of money mules

Up to one money mule on average is being arrested every day by fraud squad detectives investigating multiple different money laundering targets across the country.

The problem is so extensive that officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) plan to make 700 arrests in the coming months of people who have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminal organisations.

“It is an absolutely massive issue and many hundreds of suspects have been identified and there can be no doubt that there are many more out there who have not been discovered yet,” a senior source said.

Already this week, two women both aged 41 and from the Clondalkin area of Dublin have been arrested by GNECB officers on suspicion of being money mules.

The women are not known to each other and were allegedly letting their bank accounts be used by different crime organisations.

“In both these cases the amount of money in the accounts was not huge – you are talking about figures around five or six grand,” the source explained.

“It seems that the criminal networks have copped on that transferring big sums like €100,000 is attracting a lot more attention from the banks so they are spreading out their operations by using much more money mules for smaller sums of cash”.

The women were arrested on separate days and both have since been released without charge with a file to be now prepared for the DPP.

“The truth is that it these type of arrests are happening on almost a daily basis – at this stage there is nothing unusual about it at all,” the source added.

Both of the female suspects were identified by the GNECB as part of a wider investigation into highly organised ‘smishing’ scams in which all the victims were Irish nationals.

Smishing or MS phishing, is a criminal activity where text messages are used to try to defraud people, typically with links to bogus, cloned websites.

Last year both Bank of Ireland and AIB customers were targeted by fraudsters who managed to insert their criminal texts into legitimate text conversations between the banks and their customers.

Once the criminal has entered a pre-existing text chat, the fraudulent text will ask the customer to click on a link, usually by claiming their card or account has been frozen or that there is some other type of problem that needs quick attention.

The customer’s account is then compromised and the fraudster is able to then clean it out of funds.

Money mules are then enlisted by the criminal organisation involved in organising the fraud and these are usually accounts held by by unconnected third parties, who are approached by recruiters and asked to allow their accounts be used for a transaction in exchange for a fee of a few hundred euro.

Often the fraudsters use students’ and young people’s bank account details by offering them a fee to allow use of their accounts for a few days.

This was the case when a juvenile male was arrested in the Tallaght area recently who is suspected of holding money in a bank account for an international organised crime gang involved in laundering over €10m of invoice re-direct fraud funds through Irish bank accounts.

He became the 16th suspect to be arrested as part of Operation SKEIN which is a major investigation into an Irish-based gang criminal organisation who have been using Irish bank accounts to store money stolen from companies in “every EU country, Russia, Canada, China, African countries and the US” gardaí say.

Over 1,000 incidents of money mule transactions totaling in excess of €12m have moved through bank accounts to date in 2020, according to figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

The vast majority of those incidents - 98pc - have involved bank accounts belonging to those aged between 18 and 24 years of age.

Banks and schools need to do more to raise awareness amongst young people of the dangers of acting as money mules for criminals, a judge said at Dublin Circuit Court last month.

Judge Melanie Greally made her comments at the sentence hearing of a 21-year-old man who allowed his bank account to be used to hold the proceeds of crime.

The total value of the monies found in his account was €2,120. The Balbriggan man pleaded guilty to recklessly holding the proceeds of crime on dates in September 2018, contrary to the Money Laundering Act 2010.

Judge Greally said this was the latest in a succession of cases where teenage boys have allowed their bank accounts to be used for the receipt of illicit, illegally obtained money.

She said while there is already an awareness campaign in place, she said that “schools and colleges and banks themselves should be doing an awful lot more to highlight the lasting and far reaching consequences” of allowing your bank account to be used in this way.

“Even if you don’t go to jail, you are going to have a very serious blot on your record. More needs to be done in spreading the message.”

She said that providing a bank account is very valuable from the point of view of criminals.