‘Arrests happening on a daily basis’ – Gardaí planning to make 700 arrests of money mules

Ken Foy

Up to one money mule on average is being arrested every day by fraud squad detectives investigating multiple different money laundering targets across the country.

The problem is so extensive that officers from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) plan to make 700 arrests in the coming months of people who have allowed their bank accounts to be used by criminal organisations.

