Arrest of chief suspect in Adrian Donohoe murder is major step on road to justice – and international borders won’t halt it

The arrest of a chief suspect in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe marks a major development in bringing the gang involved to justice.

Last August, after a marathon trial in the Central Criminal Court, Aaron Brady (30) was the first person convicted of the detective’s murder.

The jury found that Brady was the gunman who fired the fatal shot which killed the married father-of-two in a credit union robbery eight years ago.

The Armagh man was sentenced to a minimum term of 40-years imprisonment and senior investigators warned that his co-conspirators would be next.

He had fled the country in the weeks after the fatal shooting at Lordship credit union on January 25, 2013, and was deported from New York in 2017.

His conviction brought fresh momentum to the investigation team, with gardaí continuing to work tirelessly to build their case against the other gang members.

This morning’s arrest, the third as part of the investigation, is the most significant event since Brady’s conviction.

One source said it shows the garda’s determination to track down those involved and that the net is beginning to close on the gang.

The man currently in custody, a 32-year-old from Northern Ireland, is suspected of being centrally involved in the murder and robbery.

Known as Suspect B, he was regularly mentioned during the criminal trial and the court ordered that he could not be named as not to interfere with any future prosecutions.

He has previously given a statement in the North as part of the investigation, but this is the first time he has been arrested.

More recently he has been suspected of involvement in a cross-Border crime wave which has seen ATM machines being targeted.

The man is currently before the courts and on bail in relation to a separate crime, and has regularly been travelling south of the Border.

At around 8.30am this morning, detectives from Dundalk and the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI) swooped on the suspect and arrested him.

He is being questioned on suspicion of murder with a firearm and can be held for a period of up to seven days.

Gardaí must then either charge him in relation to the killing, or release him pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Suspect B is one of five men formally classified as a suspect in the investigation, with more than 200 people identified as persons of interest throughout the major investigation.

Other suspects remain either in the US or Northern Ireland, but gardaí are confident this won’t stop them bringing them to justice.

After Brady’s conviction Chief Supt Christy Mangan, who is in charge of policing in Louth, said it was just the first phase and that they are continuing the hunt for the killers.

The list of formal suspects includes a father and his two sons who lived close to the scene at the time of the robbery. The father, aged in his 50s, was previously arrested as part of the inquiry on suspicion of providing logistical support to the gang.

The youngest son, Suspect A, was best friends with Aaron Brady at the time of the fatal shooting and is under investigation for being centrally involved in the robbery. The man, aged in his late 20s, was frequently named throughout the trial by the prosecution as Brady’s accomplice but cannot be identified for legal reasons.

His distinctive BMW was linked to several key sightings during the murder including a “scoping exercise” that afternoon and the robbery of the getaway car.

Since the murder he has become a father and has married, while spending a large amount of time in the US.

Another man, who was just 20 at the time of the murder and comes from a major smuggling family in Armagh, is the youngest of the suspects and is being investigated for taking part in the robbery.

Two other men are formally classified as persons of interest although both are suspected of actively taking part in the robbery that night.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey also warned after Aaron Brady’s conviction that “no society can tolerate crimes of this nature, and we as a law enforcement agency will do everything we can to work with the community to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“I want to make an appeal to the people who committed the crime that we will be knocking on your door and we will make sure that you pay for this horrendous act,” added the senior officer, who has since retired form the force.

While those involved remain outside of the country gardaí are continuing to liaise with other police forces and are confident that, like with Aaron Brady, international borders won’t stop them from bringing Adrian Donohoe’s killers to justice.