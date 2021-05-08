Arrest after two men allegedly assaulted and held against their will

A Garda investigation is under way after two men aged in their 20s and 30s were allegedly held against their will and assaulted by a group of men.

The incident happened in Omeath, Co Louth on Friday.

It is understood one of the men managed to free himself and raise the alarm while the second man was discovered near Drumad a short time later.

Both men were treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for injuries described as "non-life-threatening" and have since been discharged.

The scene was preserved and examined by crime officers and a man in his 20s was later arrested as part of the investigation.

He is currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundalk Garda Station and can be held for up to seven days.