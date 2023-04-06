Arming more gardaí with tasers is ‘a natural step,’ says GRA president

Arming more gardaí with tasers is a “natural step” for the force to take, the president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) has said.

However, a former assistant Garda commissioner has said that would be a step in the wrong direction for the traditionally unarmed force.

Currently, only officers in the Armed Support Unit can use the non-lethal weapons.

"When we call upon [the Armed Support Unit], particularly in rural occasions, it can be a very long-delayed response time,” Brendan O’Connor told Newstalk Breakfast this morning.

"So we would look for tasers to be available [to] more officers and trained.

"Currently we only have your standard guard with their protective equipment of a baton and handcuffs, and then we might have a local detective with a firearm.”

Mr O’Connor argued that there is currently “nothing in-between lethal and a baton” so tasers would be a “natural step.”

When offenders “know that there is a chance of them being maybe tasered, they often deescalate,” he said.

"We often look to Scotland for leadership, and we see in Scotland where we have possibly a quarter of uniformed, frontline officers are STOs - Specially Trained Officers.

"They carry tasers and they arm it and use it, the actual number of times that it's actually used is very, very few.

"The international experience is that... when offenders see the red dot on their chest, and know that there's a chance of them being maybe tasered, they often deescalate.”

Former garda assistant commisioner Pat Leahy said more officers having tasers would have the opposite effect in a confrontation.

"I think we're going in the wrong direction to most other countries," he said.

"The taser has been welcomed in a lot of police forces across the world, but it's a deescalation measure.”

"They're trying to get away from using live ammunition - they want to get away from killing people, basically,” he added.

"Here in Ireland what we're doing is we're actually escalating when we think about taking on the taser.

"While I think something has to be done, I think this is probably a step too far for us.

"We have unique status in the world of policing, that the majority of uniformed members that you meet on the street... they're going to be unarmed.

"That is a huge status for us, and the rest of the world would love to be there.

"What we need to do is we need to look at the legislation protecting our members.”