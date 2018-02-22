Armed locals pursued burglars for hours after home was ransacked

A group of locals, some of whom were armed, pursued burglars for hours after a recent burglary in rural Ireland.

The story is part of tonight's Prime Time on RTE where they will examine the impact of burglary gangs in Ireland.

The programme features CCTV footage of gangs breaking into homes as well as video from An Garda Siochana of pursuits by the Garda helicopter. Footage of burglars entering the home of Leitrim publican Gerry Gorby is also shown.

Gorby reveals to reporter Fran McNulty that a group of locals, some of whom were armed, searched for the raiders after their getaway car crashed. Gorby tells the show: "A good gang of lads got out, even the local gun club got out with lights, tried to pursue them through the fields for about four hours in all. They were looking in all the fields around the area to try and get them."

Reporter Fran McNulty then asks the publican: “Were some of those people armed?" Mr Gorby confirms they were and adds: "We don’t know that would have happened if we came across them, that’s the frightening thing for them and for the other people in pursuit of them."

The programme also featured the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) President Antoinette Cunningham, who raises concerns over policing these crimes. "The concern for the AGSI is, Operation Thor is primarily run from an overtime budget. And any policing initiative that relies on an overtime budget is liable to be susceptible if that money is taken away."

Online Editors