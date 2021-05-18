Armed gardaí raid home of criminal suspected of buying property with drug money

Heavily armed gardaí have raided the home of a Dublin criminal suspected of buying a property with drug money.

This morning the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) raided two homes in the Crumlin area as part of an ongoing investigation in a drug trafficking gang.

Members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and Crumlin detective unit were also involved in the search operation.

The target was a local criminal, aged in his 30s, who is suspected of being a major drug dealer in the south Dublin area.

The Cab suspect he bought a home with the proceeds of his drug network and seized documentation linked to the purchase.

These will now be analysed and could form part of future proceedings against the suspect.

Gardaí also recovered almost €2,000 worth of cash and electronics including phones and hard drives.

A further €38,000 was also restrained in a bank account.

Sources said the man also has links to a property in Wexford despite having never worked.

He has been a target of local gardaí for years and his home was raided by the ERU last year as part of a separate incident.

A Garda spokesman said that the Customs Dog Unit also assisted in the searches of the two homes.

“This morning’s operation was conducted as part of an on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation in to the acquisition of a property believed to be funded with the proceeds of crime,” the spokesman said.

“The target of this morning’s operation is linked to a significant organised crime group involved in the trafficking of controlled drugs.”