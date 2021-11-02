Armed gardaí intervene after three-hour stand-off at house in Co Limerick

A man who allegedly barricaded himself inside a house with access to weapons has been arrested following a three-hour stand-off with gardaí which culminated with the Armed Support Unit intervening.

Gardaí said they received a call regarding an incident at a home on Main Street in Abbeyfeale, Co Limerick shortly before 7pm this evening.

When they arrived, the man was threatening to harm himself and and anyone else who entered the premises, gardaí said.

While there were no firearms at the house, the man did have access to domestic knives and tools, according to a garda statement issued this evening.

Garda negotiators spoke with the man during the standoff.

An Garda Síochána’s Operational Command protocol was implemented in which an On Scene Commander was appointed and negotiators from the National Negotiators Unit in Limerick attended the scene, along with members of the Armed Support Units from counties Limerick and Cork.

Around 10pm, the Armed Support Unit intervened and the man was arrested for offences under the Criminal Damage Act 1991, the statement read.

“The male was medically assessed at the scene and has now been taken to Henry Street Garda station, Limerick, where he is being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” gardaí said.

“Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to the build-up to this incident and the incident itself .”

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

The incident lead gardai to issue a media blackout on reporting but the blackout was lifted around 10.40pm tonight.



