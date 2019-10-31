Detectives have arrested three men after foiling a planned gangland shooting in north Dublin.

Armed gardaí arrest three men and seize loaded gun as they foil planned gangland shooting

A loaded semi-automatic pistol has also been recovered after armed gardaí stopped a vehicle on the Oscar Traynor Road, Dublin 5, last night.

The incident is linked to a feud in the Coolock area that has seen a number of shootings and arson attacks in recent months.

Shortly after 9.30pm members of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) stopped a vehicle as part of an ongoing operation.

Three men - aged 53, 23 and 24 - were arrested under firearms legislation and are being held at separate Dublin Garda stations.

The DOCB were also supported by gardaí from the Security and Intelligence section during the operation.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations, said it shows how the force is “unrelenting” in its fight against organised crime.

"Recent arrest of suspects and the seizure of a firearm yesterday, by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), following the seizure of a large quantity of drugs on Tuesday and a significant quantity of cash a number of days earlier, reflects the Garda Síochána’s unrelenting efforts to effectively tackle organised crime,” he said.

The arrested men are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Ballymun and Coolock Garda stations, and investigations are ongoing.

