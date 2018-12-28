Appeal for witnesses after two men rushed to hospital with serious injuries following separate assaults in same town

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after two men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries following separate assaults.

The men were both assaulted in the Church Lane or Castle Street areas of Letterkenny, Co Donegal in the early hours of December 22.

It is understood that the incidents happened between 3.30am and 5am last Saturday morning.

Gardai have said they believe the assaults may be linked and might have been carried out by the same assailants.

A man in his 30s and another, aged in his 30s, were both brought to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries following the two incidents.

One of the men had apparent stab wounds.

• In the vicinity of Church Lane, Castle Street, College Road, St Eunan’s College or entrance to Hawthorn Heights of Letterkenny between 3.30am and 5am on December 22

• Who notice anyone acting suspiciously, being assaulted or in distress at the above location

• Motorists or taxi drivers in the area between at that time with dash camera footage are urged to contact Gardaí

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigating Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station on 00353-74-9167100, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

