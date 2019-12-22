Appeal for information after shots fired at Galway house

GARDAI are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in Co Galway .

A woman was sitting in the front room of her property in Brackernagh in Ballinasloe at around 3am on Sunday morning when the incident happened.

A garda spokeswoman said: "The home owner was sitting in the front room of the house when she heard two loud bangs at approximately 3am this morning.

"There was extensive damage to the porch doors and front door of the house, and damage to a van that was parked in the driveway. No persons were injured during the incident.

"Investigating Gardaí are anxious to speak to anybody who was in the vicinity of the Brackernagh, Ballinasloe between 2.30a.m. and 3a.m. this morning, Sunday 22nd December, 2019. Gardaí also wish to speak to any taxi drivers or other motorists who passed through or near the location and who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 - 9631890, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

