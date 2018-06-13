A fresh appeal for information about the death of a young dad who died in "violent circumstances" has been launched.

Appeal for information about 'violent' death of young father in 2007

Jeffrey Hannan (19), who was not involved in crime, was found in a green area of O'Malley Park in Southill, Limerick at around 10.40am on November 22 2007.

He had multiple injuries to his head and upper body, it is understood that he had been beaten with an axe and left to die. Crimestoppers today issued a fresh appeal for information about the death of Jeffrey, who had two young daughters.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Swann, of Roxboro Road Garda Station said, “It is now over ten years since Jeffrey died in violent circumstances. We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. “Jeffrey’s family is asking people to consider providing even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant.

Jeffrey Hannan, who was murdered in the Southill area of Limerick, with his baby daughter Nikitta

“They also hope that a person who has intimate knowledge of the crime may now volunteer this information with the passage of time.” The public are advised that calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and you don't have to leave your name or address.

Jeffrey Hannan died in November 2007 Photo: Crimestoppers

There is also a reward available for information which significantly helps the probe. Jeffrey's father Alan has tirelessly campaigned for justice for his son, despite being subjected to a campaign of intimidation.

He previously told Independent.ie: “I won’t stop fighting until the people that did this to Jeffrey are behind bars. I know that the gardaí are serious about that as well.”

Anybody with information is urged to call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Online Editors