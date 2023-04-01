| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

exclusive Annie McCarrick murder: Fresh twist as Sandymount-based suspect identified in 30-year-old case

Significant doubt’ young American ever went for walk in Enniskerry

Photos of Annie McCarrick shown by gardaí as part of the investigation. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Expand
The last known image of Annie McCarrick captured in the AIB on Sandymount Road Expand

Close

Photos of Annie McCarrick shown by gardaí as part of the investigation. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Photos of Annie McCarrick shown by gardaí as part of the investigation. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

The last known image of Annie McCarrick captured in the AIB on Sandymount Road

The last known image of Annie McCarrick captured in the AIB on Sandymount Road

/

Photos of Annie McCarrick shown by gardaí as part of the investigation. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins

Ken Foy

A man who lived in the same Dublin 4 neighbourhood as Annie McCarrick has been identified as a suspect in her murder.

The man is understood to have lived in Sandymount at the time the young American was murdered on or about March 26, 1993.

Related topics

More On Annie McCarrick

Most Watched

Privacy