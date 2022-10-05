| 12.7°C Dublin

Ana Kriégel murder: How detectives picked Boy B's stories apart in interviews to find truth about killing

Geraldine Kriégel, mother of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriégel, leaving the Court of Appeal today after Boy B withdrew his appeal against his conviction for Ana's murder. Photo: Collins Courts

Geraldine Kriégel, mother of murdered schoolgirl Ana Kriégel, leaving the Court of Appeal today after Boy B withdrew his appeal against his conviction for Ana’s murder. Photo: Collins Courts

Eimear Cotter

NO forensic evidence was ever uncovered against Boy B linking him to Ana Kriégel's murder.

The case against him relied on what came out of his own mouth in garda interviews, a jury at the Central Criminal Court was told back in May 2019.

