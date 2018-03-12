Almost 50 lives saved by gardai battling gangland activity in recent months - garda chief

A credible threat to the lives of up to 50 people caught up in ongoing gangland activity have been averted in recent months, gardai revealed this afternoon.

In a special crime operations briefing this afternoon, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said “just short” of 50 lives that were under credible threat by rival organised crime gangs have been saved through garda intelligence.

“There are those who have been targeted and have fortunately survived,” he said. He said there is currently an ‘unprecedented number of people’ who are before the courts in connection with conspiracy to murder charges.

And while many of the targets of rival drug gangs have heeded garda advice that their lives are in imminent danger and have ‘removed themselves from the scene or the threat,’ there are others who have not taken such advice, he said. But he urged them as well as others who may involved with drugs or have aligned themselves with gangsters “to resist the temptation to assist organised criminals.”

He also revealed that gardai in cooperation with international police agencies around the globe are working together to bring Irish crime lords operating abroad to justice. “We are ensuring that no matter where the suspects are, there is a link,” he told reporters.

Online Editors